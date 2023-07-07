Who Got The Work

Phelps Dunbar partner Douglas M. Kleeman and associate Margaret Viator Zazulak have stepped in as defense counsel to Nautilus Insurance Co. in a pending hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit. The court case, over disputed property damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 23 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Barimo Law on behalf of Barbara Colvon Barre. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:23-cv-01736, Barre v. Nautilus Insurance Company.

