New Suit - Trademark

GrayRobinson filed a trademark lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Barrco Consumer Products Inc. The suit, targeting Raman Bajaj, accuses the defendant of falsely registering 'FUNATIK' as a trademark. The complaint further contends that Bajaj failed to show continuous and conspicuous use of the mark and seeks to have the trademark canceled on the grounds of abandonment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01180, Barrco Consumer Products Inc. v. Bajaj.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 27, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Barrco Consumer Products Inc.

Plaintiffs

GrayRobinson

defendants

Raman Bajaj

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims