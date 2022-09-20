New Suit

Thomas J. Barrack Jr., a senior adviser to former president Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday in Colorado District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The complaint, which was filed one day after the commencement of Barrack's criminal trial for allegedly working as an unregistered foreign agent of the United Arab Emirates, seeks records pertaining to the National Security Division's investigation of Barrack. The suit was filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. The case is 1:22-cv-02427, Barrack v. United States Department of Justice.

Government

September 20, 2022, 1:37 PM