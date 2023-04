Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against RV manufacturer KZ Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Justin Clark & Associates on behalf of the purchasers of a 2021 Venom 4113TK luxury trailer. The case is 5:23-cv-00270, Barrack et al v. Kzrv, L.P.

Automotive

April 29, 2023, 2:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Barrack

Todd Barrack

defendants

Kzrv, L.P.

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract