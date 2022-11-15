New Suit - Copyright

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Baronius Press. The suit arises from a mutual release and settlement agreement between the plaintiff and defendant Faithlife Corp., a company that provides digital tools for Bible study. The suit accuses Faithlife of infringing the text 'Fundamentals of Catholic Dogma' by Patrick Lynch in violation of the agreement, and falsely claiming online that Faithlife has been in negotiations with Baronius to obtain the rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01635, Baronius Press, Ltd v. Faithlife Corporation.

