Who Got The Work

Sharon M. O'Donnell of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Idexcel Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former Honeywell safety coordinator who claims he experienced a 'sexual harassment double standard' while in the workplace in which women employees were permitted to engage in offensive and explicit behavior without consequence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane, is 1:22-cv-01232, Barone v. Idexcel, Inc. et al.