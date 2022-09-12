Who Got The Work

Jon C. Yonemitsu of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Virgin Galactic, a developer of suborbital flight for space tourism founded by Richard Branson, and Galactic Co. LLC in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 29 in California Eastern District Court by Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of Adam Baron, who contends that he was discriminated against for seeking religious exemptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:22-cv-00957, Baron v. Galactic Co., LLC et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 12, 2022, 6:51 AM