New Suit - Contract

Stinson LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Nathan Barns, Darren Kilpatrick and Susannah Kilpatrick. The suit pursues claims against Lawrence Payne and Patricia Payne for fraud and self-dealing in connection with the operation of a jointly owned nutritional supplement business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02433, Barns et al v. Payne et al.

Kansas

October 22, 2022, 1:27 PM