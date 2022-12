Removed To Federal Court

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Big Lots and AVDC LLC to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, alleging wrongful termination, was filed by the Myers Law Group on behalf of Marcus Barney Jr. The case is 5:22-cv-02183, Barney v. AVDC, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 3:15 PM