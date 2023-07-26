Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against the Kentucky Department of Education and Jefferson County Public Schools to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Chris K. Stewart and Freeman Law on behalf of a Hite Elementary School principal who claims she has been denied advancement in retaliation for speaking out against false accusations of her neglecting a student. The case is 3:23-cv-00376, Barnett v. Jefferson County Public Schools et al.

Education

July 26, 2023, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Sheridan L. Barnett

Plaintiffs

Chris K. Stewart PLLC

Freeman Law PLLC

defendants

Jefferson County Public Schools

Kentucky Department of Education

Martin Pollio

defendant counsels

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs

Kentucky Department Of Education

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation