Who Got The Work

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company has retained attorney Jacqueline J. Herring of Smith, Von Schleicher & Associates to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed July 1 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Eric Buchanan & Associates on behalf of Michael Barnett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker, is 3:22-cv-00228, Barnett v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 7:29 AM