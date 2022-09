New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kroger and other defendants were slapped with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court over the company's Simple Truth Organic Rice Rusks Baby Teething Wafers. The suit, brought by Markovits Stock & DeMarco and other attorneys, alleges that the wafers contain dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00544, Barnett et al. v. Kroger Co. d/b/a Simple Truth Organic et al.