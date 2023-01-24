New Suit

Hood's Guns & More, the National Sports Shooting Foundation and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the State of Illinois on Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint alleges that the recently enacted Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale and manufacture of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines in Illinois, violates the Second Amendment. The suit was brought by Swanson Martin & Bell and Clement & Murphy. The case is 3:23-cv-00209, Barnett et al. v. Raoul et al.

January 24, 2023, 7:20 PM