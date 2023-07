Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Riverside Healthcare to Illinois Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney William S. Ryan on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The case is 2:23-cv-02142, Barnes v. Riverside Healthcare et al.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Geneva Barnes

defendants

Phillip M Kambic

Riverside Healthcare

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination