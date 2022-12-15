Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Allied Universal Security Services and other defendants to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Cochran Firm on behalf of the Estate of Jayson Hill, who died from gunshot wounds he suffered while exiting the Oak Court Mall and carrying his infant son after Christmas shopping last year. The child was also shot multiple times by the assailants. The case is 2:22-cv-02852, Barnes v. Oak Court Mall, LLC et al.

