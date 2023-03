New Suit - Consumer

Capital One Financial and other defendants were sued Friday in Ohio Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit, regarding a disputed credit card debt, was filed pro se by Valerie Y. Barnes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00182, Barnes v. Capital One Financial Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Y. Barnes

defendants

Capital One Financial Corporation

Jill A. Keck

Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co., LPA

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws