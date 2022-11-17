New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Big Lots was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over its 'SoundBody' brand lidocaine patches. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, takes issue with the defendant's claims that the patches provide maximum strength pain relief. According to the suit, the defendant misleads customers regarding the length of time the patches last and the strength of lidocaine within the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-09782, Barnes v. Big Lots, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 17, 2022, 8:09 AM