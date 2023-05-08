New Suit - Employment

7-Eleven and Career Profiles were hit with an employment lawsuit in Texas Northern District Court on Monday. The complaint was brought by the Harman Firm on behalf of a former employee alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. The suit claims that the plaintiff's coworkers wore costumes themed after a popular movie with an all-Black cast despite her protests and suggestions for more racially diverse group options. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01019, Barnes v. 7-Eleven Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelley Barnes

Plaintiffs

The Harman Firm, LLP

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

Career Profiles

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination