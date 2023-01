News From Law.com

For its next event in its Legends of the Bar lecture series, the Atlanta Bar Association will have one of the most well-known plaintiff attorneys in the state speak. Roy Barnes, who leads the Barnes Law Group in Marietta, will discuss his career at the Jan. 18 lecture, which will take place from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Divorce attorney Randy Kessler, founding partner with Kessler & Solomiany in Atlanta, will moderate the lecture.

Georgia

January 09, 2023, 12:02 PM