Barnes Sues Over Zoning Dispute on Request for Family Farmla...

News From Law.com

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes has filed a lawsuit against Cobb County regulators after a rezoning request to build homes on his farmland was denied. The lawsuit, filed this week, asks Cobb County Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown to declare parts of the county's zoning code unconstitutional, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The lawsuit has not been scheduled for trial but is expected to be heard soon, the newspaper said. Barnes served as governor from 1999 to 2003.

Georgia

March 24, 2023, 10:30 AM

nature of claim: /