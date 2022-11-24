New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. The action is backed by Hausfeld LLP; Berger Montague; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; and Justice Catalyst Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02136, Barnes et al v. The Irvine Company, LLC et al.

Real Estate

