Who Got The Work
Danielle Douglas of Adams and Reese has entered an appearance for Mithras Protective Services Inc. and RMS Protective Services and RMS owner Lyndon Brentnall in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed March 17 in Alabama Northern District Court by Maples, Tucker & Jacobs, pursues claims that the defendants misclassified employees as independent contractors to avoid paying full wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00342, Barnes et al v. RMS Protective Services et al.
Business Services
May 01, 2023, 11:05 AM
Plaintiffs
- Adrian Carrancejie
- Cody Hastings
- Gerald Behan
- Jacob Lloyd
- Jared Weaver
- Kevin Chung
- Michael Donald
- Michael Michalak
- Pat Evans
- Ronald G. Barnes
- Scott Key
- Shawn Roberts
Plaintiffs
- Maples, Tucker & Jacobs, LLC
- Maples, Tucker, & Jacobs, LLC
- Maples, Tucker & Jacobs
defendants
- Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations, Inc.
- Lyndon Brentnall
- Mithras Protective Services, Inc.
- Rivas Solutions, LLC
- RMS Protective Services
defendant counsels
- Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon LLP
- Martienson, Hasbrouck & Simon LLP
- Adams and Reese
nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations