Danielle Douglas of Adams and Reese has entered an appearance for Mithras Protective Services Inc. and RMS Protective Services and RMS owner Lyndon Brentnall in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed March 17 in Alabama Northern District Court by Maples, Tucker & Jacobs, pursues claims that the defendants misclassified employees as independent contractors to avoid paying full wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00342, Barnes et al v. RMS Protective Services et al.

May 01, 2023, 11:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Adrian Carrancejie

Cody Hastings

Gerald Behan

Jacob Lloyd

Jared Weaver

Kevin Chung

Michael Donald

Michael Michalak

Pat Evans

Ronald G. Barnes

Scott Key

Shawn Roberts

Plaintiffs

Maples, Tucker & Jacobs, LLC

defendants

Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations, Inc.

Lyndon Brentnall

Mithras Protective Services, Inc.

Rivas Solutions, LLC

RMS Protective Services

defendant counsels

Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon LLP

Martienson, Hasbrouck & Simon LLP

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations