Who Got The Work

Danielle Douglas of Adams and Reese has entered an appearance for Mithras Protective Services Inc. and RMS Protective Services and RMS owner Lyndon Brentnall in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed March 17 in Alabama Northern District Court by Maples, Tucker & Jacobs, pursues claims that the defendants misclassified employees as independent contractors to avoid paying full wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00342, Barnes et al v. RMS Protective Services et al.

Business Services

May 01, 2023, 11:05 AM

