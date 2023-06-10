Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Adam Caller and Melissa Edberg to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Winston & Strawn on behalf of H. Douglass Barnes and Molly Barnes, accuses Edberg, who worked as a tutor and personal assistant to the plaintiffs for two years, of violating her non-disclosure agreement by misappropriating confidential information. The suit also contends that Caller, who set Edberg up with the plaintiffs, knowingly solicited information from Edberg despite being privy to her non-disclosure agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-01080, Barnes et al v. Edberg et al.

