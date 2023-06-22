New Suit - Product Liability

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Dickerson Oxton LLC on behalf of a plaintiff, for bodily injury claims caused by an allegedly defective medical device utilized for chemotherapy to deliver medicine to the bloodstream that stopped working during a treatment session. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00809, Barnes v. Becton Dickinson and Co.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

D.B.

Miles Barnes

Plaintiffs

Dickerson Oxton LLC

defendants

Becton Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims