Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Dickerson Oxton LLC on behalf of a plaintiff, for bodily injury claims caused by an allegedly defective medical device utilized for chemotherapy to deliver medicine to the bloodstream that stopped working during a treatment session. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00809, Barnes v. Becton Dickinson and Co.
Health Care
June 22, 2023, 7:31 PM