New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court over an alleged transmission defect. The suit, filed by Berger Montague and Capstone Law, contends that 2017-2019 Ford Fiesta vehicles and 2017-2018 Ford Focus vehicles are equipped with a 'PowerShift' transmission that is prone to bucking, jerking, sudden acceleration and other malfunctions. While an earlier settlement was reached in connection with 2012-2016 Ford vehicles, the suit alleges that the defendant continued to manufacture and distribute cars with the defective transmission through the 2019 model year. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06147, Barnes et al.