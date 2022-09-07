Barnes & Thornburgs Newest East Coast Leader Plots Year-End ...

News From Law.com

The co-chair of life sciences litigation at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath parted ways with his firm of nearly 20 years last month to lead a midwest Am Law 100 firm's expansion into Philadelphia and northern New Jersey. In an interview with Law.com, Michael Zogby, who now carries the title of partner-in-charge of the New Jersey and Philadelphia offices of Barnes & Thornburg, said the opportunity to get in "on the ground floor" to aid a firm's rapid expansion across the East Coast with longtime co-counselors was an offer he couldn't refuse.

September 07, 2022, 1:34 PM