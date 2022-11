News From Law.com

Victor Vital, new managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg's Dallas office, said his goal is to move the office to "Success 2.0" by building the firm's brand in the market and bringing on top-notch partner talent.Vital said the office has been successful since it opened in 2015, under the leadership of founding partner Mark Bayer, but he wants to amplify that success and make the Dallas office more visible in the market.

November 15, 2022, 10:49 AM