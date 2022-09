News From Law.com

Barnes & Thornburg continued its recent expansion efforts Tuesday, adding a six-lawyer life sciences group from Faegre Drinker as it looks to stake more of a claim in the space. The group, led by Michael Zogby, includes partners in both New Jersey and Philadelphia. In addition to Zogby, partners Jessica Brennan, Chanda Miller and Molly Flynn are also making the move.

September 06, 2022, 5:00 AM