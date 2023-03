News From Law.com

Seven months into its stay in Philadelphia, Barnes & Thornburg has moved offices, opening a new 7,200-square-foot lease in Logan Square to accommodate the firm's rapid growth. The firm has been noticeably expanding its presence in the northeast, poaching six Faegre Drinker attorneys in order to open its new offices in Philadelphia and New Jersey in September 2022.

March 27, 2023, 4:45 PM

