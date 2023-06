New Suit - ERISA

Barnes & Noble Education sued Denise Moreno-Suarez and John J. Pisano Esq. Friday in New Jersey District Court for alleged ERISA violations. The court action was filed by Tansey Tracy LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03537, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. v. Moreno-Suarez et al.

Education

June 30, 2023, 1:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Tansey Tracy LLC

defendants

Denise Moreno-Suarez

John J. Pisano

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations