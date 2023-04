New Suit - ERISA

Morgan & Morgan and Wenzel Fenton Cabassa filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court against McLane Co. The suit was brought on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming that they have been charged excessive fees toward the defendant's retirement plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00301, Barner et al v. McLane Company, Inc.

Wholesalers

April 24, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Barner

Shawn Roebuck

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

McLane Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations