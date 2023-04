Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Rednex Oilfield Rentals LLC and employee Michael Suter to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway on behalf of Ashley Barnard and her minor child, pursues claims that the plaintiffs suffered injuries due to a motor vehicle collision with Suter. The case is 2:23-cv-00290, Barnard v. Rednex Oilfield Rentals, LLC et al.

New Mexico

April 04, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Barnard

Plaintiffs

Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway, PC

defendants

Michael Suter

Rednex Oilfield Rentals, LLC

defendant counsels

Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons, Lpp

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

Alcaraz Law, P.A.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims