Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker McKenzie on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Precoat Metals Corp. to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, contends that Precoat Metals required warehouse employees to scan their fingerprints when clocking in and out of each shift and then disseminated that biometric information without obtaining prior consent. The class action was filed by Werman Salas PC and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky. The case is 3:23-cv-01237, Barnard v. Precoat Metals Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 14, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Barnard

defendants

Precoat Metals Corporation

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination