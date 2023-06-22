New Suit - Trademark

Barn Light Electric Co., which sells vintage-inspired lighting products, sued Cocoweb.com Inc. and Jennifer Brey for trademark infringement on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Akerman, accuses the defendants of misappropriating the 'Barn Light' mark to sell a competing line of lighting products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01165, Barn Light Electric Co. LLC v. Cocoweb.com Inc. et al.

June 22, 2023, 5:59 PM

Barn Light Electric Company, LLC

Akerman

Cocoweb.com Inc.

Jennifer Brey

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims