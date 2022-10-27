Who Got The Work

Emmett F. McGee Jr. of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Ourisman Chevrolet Co. Inc. d/b/a Chevrolet Marlow Heights and other defendants in a pending employment class action. The case, for alleged violations of the Maryland Wage Payment Collection Law, was filed Sept. 9 in Maryland District Court by Joseph, Greenwald & Laake and the Law Offices of Jonathan Rudnick on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants who contend that they were not paid in accordance with their commission-based payment plans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:22-cv-02312, Barmby v. Ourisman Chevrolet Co., Inc.

Maryland

October 27, 2022, 10:22 AM