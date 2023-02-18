Who Got The Work

Taylor G. Wilson and Michael E. Hill of Kelley Kronenberg have stepped in to represent United Property and Casualty Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Jan. 4 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Nathan Barlow. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:23-cv-00016, Barlow v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

