New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by Coffey Kaye Myers & Olley on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was retaliated against for reporting job safety concerns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01648, Barlip v. Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

May 01, 2023, 3:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Barlip

Plaintiffs

Coffey & Kaye

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches