News From Law.com

Barley Snyder has elected labor and employment attorney Jennifer Craighead Carey to be its first female managing partner, taking over the position from longtime firm leader Jeffrey Lobach. Carey's election to the position was unanimous after serving 30 years with the firm. She started her two-year term on Jan. 1, after Lobach concluded his fifth term as managing partner.

Legal Services

January 02, 2024, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /