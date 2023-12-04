Barley Snyder Doubles Office Space in Malvern, Gettysburg | ...

News From Law.com

Defying the trend of cutting square footage rolling throughout the region, midsize firm Barley Snyder has opted to expand its spaces in three Pennsylvania locations, citing 10 years of growth and a successful in-office working culture to justify taking on added space. According to Barley Snyder managing partner Jeffrey Lobach, the firm doubled its footprints in Gettysburg and Malvern to about 4,650 square feet and 1,000 square feet, respectively. It also added on an additional floor in Reading, the firm's second largest office, bringing that location to nearly 10,000 square feet.

December 04, 2023, 12:10 PM

