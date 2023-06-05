Barley Snyder Announces Launch of Liquor Practice | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Deepening its presence in a niche area of law, Barley Snyder has announced the launch of its liquor law practice group, a specialized subset of its hospitality services facing an increase in demand rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic."Liquor law is a very specific, specialized area [of law] in Pennsylvania that very few lawyers know how to do," said partner Derek Dissinger, chair of the firm's hospitality industry group and real estate practice group. Originally, it was only Dissinger and counsel Larry Heim who handled liquor-related issues on a consistent basis; the firm has now allocated four additional attorneys and a paralegal to support the practice.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 05, 2023, 1:58 PM

nature of claim: /