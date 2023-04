News From Law.com

In its second acquisition within the past year and a half, Barley Snyder has absorbed Lebanon, Pennsylvania-based Reilly Wolfson. In a transaction that took over a year to complete, Barley Snyder will gain eight attorneys, whose practices include real estate, trusts and estates, business and litigation. In attorney head count, the firm has reached what it calls an "all-time high" at 130 total attorneys across its 16 offices in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

April 06, 2023, 1:25 PM

