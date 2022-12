Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Old Dominion Freight Line and U-Pack to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by D'Amore Law Group on behalf of Lee James Barley II. The case is 3:22-cv-01921, Barley, II v. ArcBest II, Inc., dba U-Pack et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 12, 2022, 8:28 PM