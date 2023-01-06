New Suit - Employment

Westinghouse Electric Company and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court case was brought by Paul Law Offices on behalf of Malorye Barlett, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave to deal with an appendicitis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00014, Barlett v. Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC et al.

January 06, 2023, 5:32 AM