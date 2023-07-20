Who Got The Work

Anamayan Narendran and Alexandra G. Ah Loy of Hall Booth Smith have entered appearances for Turn Key Health Clinics, Mark Winchester and Britney Petit in a pending civil rights lawsuit against Oklahoma County. The suit was filed pro se on June 5 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Kelly J. Barlean, a former municipal prosecutor and unsuccessful 2020 congressional candidate who was incarcerated for eight days after a domestic incident. According to the complaint, police and jail staff mistreated the plaintiff and forced him to wear a 14k gold U.S. Air Force Academy class ring in jail. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman, is 5:23-cv-00488, Barlean v. Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority et al.

Legal Services

July 20, 2023, 1:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelly J Barlean

defendants

Adrian Dominguez Solis

Brandon Lee

Britney Pettit

Butch Brock

Damen Jacobsen

Dustin Willis

Jesse Childers

John and Jane Does 1-12

Jordache Roe

Mark Winchester

Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority

Taylor Garcia

Turn Key Health Clinics LLC

defendant counsels

Collins Zorn Wagner

Oklahoma County Courthouse

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation