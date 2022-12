Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bricker & Eckler on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Firestone Brehm Wolf Whitney & Young and Carlile Patchen & Murphy on behalf of Barkley Enterprises Inc. and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-04458, Barkley et al v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 12:11 PM