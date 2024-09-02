Who Got The Work

Adam R. Bialek and Ryan Patterson of Wilson Elser and Armen N. Nercessian of Fenwick & West have entered appearances for Quizlet in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed July 16 in California Central District Court by Socal IP Law Group on behalf of Barkley & Associates, accuses the defendant of hosting and distributing copies of the plaintiff's study materials without a license. The suit further contends the defendant also labeled the plaintiff's study materials with its trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wesley L. Hsu, is 2:24-cv-05964, Barkley and Associates, Inc. v. Quizlet, Inc.

September 02, 2024, 7:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Barkley & Associates, Inc.

Barkley and Associates, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Socal Ip Law Group LLP

Defendants

Quizlet, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Fenwick & West

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims