Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nukk-Freeman & Cerra on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against United Airlines Inc. and Jacqueline Reis-Otero to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for claims of HIPAA violations and discrimination on the basis of disability and age, was filed by attorney John R. Tatulli on behalf of a former employee of 22 years. The case is 2:23-cv-03065, Barker v. United Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Yulex Barker

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

Jacqueline Reis-Otero

defendant counsels

NukkFreeman Cerra

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination