Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quarles & Brady on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against CapTel Service Specialists to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Daniel H. Hunt on behalf of a former floor operations supervisor who alleged suffered retaliation after being diagnosed with Long COVID. The case is 6:23-cv-01123, Barker v. CapTel Service Specialists LLC.

Florida

June 14, 2023, 5:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristen Barker

defendants

CapTel Service Specialists, LLC

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination