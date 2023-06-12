Barclays, the British investment bank, and its top executives and directors were slapped with a securities class action on Sunday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the issuance of its 'iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures' exchange-traded notes. The suit, brought by Rigrodsky Law and Rosca Scarlato LLC, contends that Barclays filed false statements that fell short of disclosing that it sold approximately $17.64 billion in unregistered securities over and above the maximum amount of securities registered in its 2018 and 2019 shelf registration documents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04881, Barker v. Barclays PLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 12, 2023, 5:15 AM