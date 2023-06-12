New Suit - Securities Class Action

Barclays, the British investment bank, and its top executives and directors were slapped with a securities class action on Sunday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the issuance of its 'iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures' exchange-traded notes. The suit, brought by Rigrodsky Law and Rosca Scarlato LLC, contends that Barclays filed false statements that fell short of disclosing that it sold approximately $17.64 billion in unregistered securities over and above the maximum amount of securities registered in its 2018 and 2019 shelf registration documents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04881, Barker v. Barclays PLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 5:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Kenny Barker

Plaintiffs

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

defendants

Barclays Bank PLC

Barclays PLC

Alex Thursby

Anna Cross

C.S. Venkatakrishnan

Helen Keelan

Helene Vletter-Van Dort

James E. Staley

Jeremy Scott

Maria Richter

Nigel Higgins

Steven Ewart

Tim Throsby

Tushar Morzaria

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws