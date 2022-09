Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cruser, Mitchell, Novitz, Sanchez, Gaston & Zimet on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gammon, Anderson & McFall on behalf of Jerry Barker and Sara Barker. The case is 4:22-cv-00194, Barker et al v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 4:52 AM